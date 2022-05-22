Culiacán, Sinaloa.- To avoid poaching in the fishing fields, elements of the Navy carry out surveillance tours with fishing cooperatives in the south of the statesaid the former president of the La Sinaloense cooperative, Ramón Corona Lizárraga.

He said the work done by the staff of the Marine Secretarywhich constantly tour the areas that are currently closed.

The fishermen leader acknowledged that the presence of the military is reinforced by members of the fishing cooperatives in the south of the state, who jointly carry out supervision in the “El Huizache-Caimanero” lagoon-estuarine system.

“The fishermen reach an agreement with the officials, to later carry out the supervision tours aboard canoes, in the places where shrimp cannot be extracted right now.”

Until yesterday, he assured that there had been no reports of people detained or seizures of marine product, which had been looted from the body of water.