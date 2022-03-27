Portugal plays it in a game of life or death in an unexpected appointment. After Italy’s elimination at the last minute, it will be Macedonia who will face Cristiano Ronaldo for a place in the next World Cup.
When is Portugal – Macedonia? The clash will take place next Tuesday, March 29 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish time. 1:45 p.m. in Mexico and 3:45 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is the Portugal – Macedonia? The match will be at the Estadio Do Dragao, so Portugal will have the advantage of playing in front of their fans. A stadium with capacity for 50,033 spectators.
Where to watch Portugal vs Macedonia on TV? In Spain, the TV channel on which it will be broadcast is yet to be defined. In Arentina it can be followed by ESPN Argentina and online by Star +. In Mexico it can be seen on Sky HD and online through Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
PORTUGAL
Portugal comes from beating Turkey 3-1. The selection of Fernando Santos arrives with the arrow up. The offensive potential that this team has may be one of the greatest in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo has this match between his eyebrows and classifies it as one of the most important of the year. Seeing that the season with United is doomed to failure is the only thing left for him.
MACEDONIA
They arrive after having achieved a historic feat. They endured a siege by Italy for 91 minutes and in minute 92, in a play that had nothing, they scored the goal that gave them the victory. They took a goal kick, combed through the ball and with three touches they fired to put the ball out of Donnarumma’s reach. They count on playing in Portugal as a negative part of the match.
Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Otavio; Ronaldo, Jack
North Macedonia: Dimitrievsky; S. Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Churlinov, Ademi, Bardi, Elmas; M. Ristovsky, Trajkovski
