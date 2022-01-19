The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation participated in the “Tree in Society… Roots of Our Unity” initiative, organized by the Emirates Environmental Action Group, by recycling 115 kilograms of plastic water cans as part of the Corporation’s efforts to promote sustainable development practices.

Hind Ahmed Shaker, Director of Strategy and Communication at the Foundation, stressed the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing environmental work efforts in the country by adopting best practices for the safe disposal of plastic waste, through cooperation and integration with national institutions and initiatives that would preserve the environment, and implement sustainability standards.

She explained that the Foundation participated in the “Tree in the Community… Roots of Our Unity” initiative announced by the Emirates Environment Working Group by collecting and recycling 115 kilograms of plastic water cans within two weeks, and collecting them in designated recycling bins, to enhance the employees’ culture in the mechanism of safe disposal of waste. Waste, expressing its pride in the success of the initiative and the response of the employees and their active participation in it.

She pointed out that in exchange for recycling 115 kilograms of plastic, the Emirates Environment Working Group planted a tree in the name of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in honor of its participation in this initiative, which is an annual event to link the tree planting campaign with waste management programs, praising the group’s role in mobilizing society towards Investing recyclable waste and increasing the sustainable green area in the UAE.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

