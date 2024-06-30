Group A and B

Even today, exactly as happened in yesterday’s qualifying, the first dramatic turn of events occurred in the Group A: at Jaguar, in fact, he did not place among the first four places valid for the quarter-finals Mitch Evans, yesterday fighting for the victory with his teammate Nick Cassidy but with the success lost both for the championship leader and for Evans himself, in this case due to a time penalty. The New Zealander sets the 6th fastest time and ends his qualifying ahead of schedule, while Cassidy (who yesterday had not obtained the pass to the quarterfinals) enters the next round together with Frijns, Vergne and Hughes. In the Group Binstead, almost makes another misstep Pascal Wehrlein, fighting with Cassidy for the world title. The Porsche German, who was also eliminated in yesterday’s qualifying, manages to get through this time, but only in fourth position and only 4 thousandths of advantage on Vandoorne, first of the excluded in fifth position. In Porsche there is also satisfaction for From the coastagain in the quarter-finals together with Bird And The Vries.

Final phase

However, already in the quarter-finals, the two title contenders ended their chances of conquering pole position prematurely. While Cassidy is defeated by Vergnethen finalist, Werhlein loses the derby with his teammate From the coast, also in the final in the direct clash with the former F1 driver. Between the two, Vergne emerges victorious by 25 thousandths, with the Frenchman taking his third pole of the season.

E-Prix Portland 2 2024, starting grid