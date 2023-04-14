Anticipation builds for the debut of the restyling of Porsche Cayenne, with the facelift of the SUV from Zuffenhausen to be previewed on April 18 at the Shanghai Auto Show. To raise awareness around the update of one of its top models, the Stuttgart brand accompanied the approach of the world premiere with a series of previews and after taking a look at the interior and seeing the prototypes in action in extreme conditions, here was a preview image that showed how the light clusters of the renewed Porsche Cayenne will be.

The new look of Porsche Cayenne

From this teaser of the optical groups it can be seen how the bright look of the facelift of the German SUV recalls the headlights of the Taycan. On the new Cayenne, therefore, there will be a technology with four horizontal elements, with optical groups Matrix LEDs made up of 32,000 pixels that can be deactivated individually to create a better beam of light that can guarantee maximum visibility and above all avoid dazzling other road users.

Interiors

As far as the passenger compartment is concerned, with the images already released in recent weeks, the new Porsche Cayenne adopts a brand new 12.6″ digital instrument panel, which can show up to seven different displays ranging from minimalist gauges to an available night vision. Flanking it, and consequently in the center of the passenger compartment, is the screen for the 12.3″ infotainment system, which includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as the integration of Apple Music and Spotify: the system also features a new in-car video feature which allows you to watch videos from Screenhits TV when the SUV is parked. That’s not all, because the driver will also have new ways of interacting with the car available, such as the use of Siri to manage the main functions.

The range of engines

There are also several innovations regarding the range of engines: the new range of engines on the Porsche Cayenne will include the 3.0 V6 biturbo now capable of delivering 353 HP and 500 Nm, the 4.0 V8 biturbo with 475 HP and 600 Nm for the S , with an increase of 34 HP compared to the 2.9 V6 that used the previous generation, the Turbo GT which will reach 660 HP and finally the plug-in hybrid versions with over 680 HP powertrain and a battery with increased capacity, from 17.9 at 25.9 kWh for a total range of over 80 HP.