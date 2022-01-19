Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, after the election of a preventive measure in court, went with his associates to one of the restaurants in Kiev. About this writes the publication “Ukrainian Truth”.

“Poroshenko, after the court decision, went to ‘celebrate’ at the Tsarskoye Selo restaurant together with his team,” the article says.

Deputies from his party Irina Gerashchenko, Oleksiy Goncharenko, Victoria Syumar, Artur Gerasimov, Yana Zinkevich, journalist Vitaly Gaydukevich, Poroshenko’s press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko were also seen at the dinner with the ex-head of Ukraine. In addition, according to Ukrainska Pravda, millionaire Igor Voronov was leaving the restaurant.

The Pechersky District Court of Kiev on Wednesday, January 19, released the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on a personal commitment. He was ordered to appear in court upon request, and was also forbidden to leave Kiev and his passport was taken away. In his victory speech, Poroshenko called the incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “absolutely inadequate”, and everything that happens is his “crazy scenario”.

Poroshenko is suspected of treason due to the organization of coal supplies to Ukraine from the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass.