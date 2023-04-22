She announced her departure from Russia in her personal Instagram account. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) popular singer Klava Koka. The artist went to the capital of France.

“I flew to Paris for inspiration. I wrote a little in Moscow, there is a lot of fuss there. And there is a lot of inspiration here, it’s in the people, in the beautiful streets, in the comfort, in the atmosphere… Here I work with an international music team to find some fresh sound. It’s a sin not to write a big song here, ”Koka shared.

The singer announced her intention to create several collaborations in Paris.

Earlier, the popular TV presenter Anfisa Chekhova revealed her location. She flew from Russia to the United Arab Emirates.