Pope Francis in the Vatican, in January of this year. Andrew Medichini (AP)

Pope Francis has once again expressed his opinion on current global events and armed conflicts in the world. In an interview with the Argentine news agency Telam, the Pontiff has said that “dialogue cannot only be nationalist, it is universal, especially today with all the facilities that exist to communicate.” The leader of the Catholic Church added: “I speak of universal dialogue, of universal harmony, of universal encounter. And of course, the enemy of this is war. Since the end of World War II until now there have been wars everywhere. It was what led me to say that we are experiencing a world war in pieces. “Now we realize why this world war came.” Francisco’s words mainly referred to the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, since the meeting with the journalist took place at the end of September, days before the war broke out in Gaza.

Since those statements, the Pope has highlighted his position on the issue on several occasions. “May the attacks and weapons stop, please!, and it be understood that terrorism and war do not lead to any solution, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocents,” he said on October 8, hours after the confrontation between Israel and Hamas broke out. A few days later, on October 15, he insisted on respect for human rights “especially in Gaza where it is urgent and necessary to guarantee humanitarian cordons and come to the aid of the entire population.”

When he talks about war, Francisco appeals to the concept of comprehensive security. “One cannot achieve partial security, for a country, if it is not comprehensive security, for all.” If there is no universal security, “or that is in the process of becoming universal,” there is no possibility of achieving social security, he says. Regarding the construction of peace, he assures that to dialogue you have to be aware of where you are speaking from. “Awareness of identity is very important for dialogue. If I, as a Catholic, have to talk to someone of another religion, I have to be aware that I am seriously Catholic, and that the other has every right to their religion. But if I am not aware of my own identity I am not going to dialogue and I am going to laugh at everything.”

The conversation took the Pontiff through several scenarios. He spoke about artificial intelligence, about which he analyzed the possible consequences of having an accelerated development, even its relationship with God, the changes that the Catholic Church has experienced under his mandate or its positions often criticized by the most conservative groups of the institution. “I am not a communist as some say. The Pope follows the Gospel,” he commented at the meeting. The dialogue between the religious man and the reporter, however, did not address the presidential elections that will take place next Sunday in Argentina.

During the interview, the Pontiff appears in good humor, even talking about the need to have humor and laugh at oneself. “In my priestly work I have sometimes advised someone to look in the mirror to laugh at themselves. It’s hard for them because they lack that capacity for humor,” he recalled with amusement. The Pontiff, who assured that he contemplates traveling in the future to Argentina, his homeland that he has not yet visited since his appointment in 2013, ended his message with a joke: “Pray for me, please.” . But pray for it, not against it.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.