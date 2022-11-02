Davido, of Nigerian descent, whose real name is David Adeleke, was not at home at the time of the boy’s death on Monday night.

The baby’s mother, Chioma Warland, was also away, according to Ben Hunden, a Lagos police spokesman.

Hunden added that authorities were interviewing eight of the pop star’s employees who were at his Lagos home.

Neither Davido nor Chioma Werland has spoken publicly about the death of their sons, just two weeks after Ivani’s third birthday..

The award-winning musician announced his engagement to Roland, a celebrity chef in 2019.

The two recently announced that they plan to marry next year.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo Ulu expressed his grief over the death of child Ifeanyi, writing on Twitter, “Death hurts the heart, no words can heal.”.

Peter Obi, one of the main contenders in next year’s Nigerian presidential election, said he could not “imagined the pain” the parents were in..

“No dads deserve what they’re going through right now,” Nigerian pop star Peter Okoye said of Davido and Roland in an Instagram post..