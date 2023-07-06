The political times have not formally arrived yet. At least that’s what the electoral authorities say that even when many promote themselves with different proselytizing activities, they still don’t notice it. And some characters take advantage of that, who although they do not speak openly, do carry out actions that a simple mortal identifies them with. That is the case of Carlos Escobar, who has several billboards around the city with his face and presenting himself as a real estate agent.

In addition to carrying out various support activities in favor of those most in need. But now, Escobar, who for many years positioned himself as a PRI sympathizer, has already shown that he has changed color and now wears cherry Brunette. In the last concentration in the Zócalo to celebrate with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador his fifth anniversary of having won the Presidency, Escobar took photos that he promotes on his social networks with the leaders of the Morena party, Mario Delgado and Citalli Hernández. Could it be that he is reaching an agreement? We will know soon.

Who is also looking to win sympathy among the electorate, is the businessman Guillermo Romero who organizes retro parties, makes donations through his foundation and celebrates his birthday with the Linares Cadets. And now he’s scheduling a free breakfast talk with David Páramo for next week.

According to those who know about political issues and know the procedures of Brunettethere is still nothing for anyone, since everything will begin to be defined when the surveys are carried out and the candidate is selected. Morena candidate for the Presidency. So there is still a long way to go for those interested in a mayoralty, deputation or senatorial office to know if their efforts will be rewarded.

The movements in minor public positions have already begun. In Mazatlanthe delegate of Roads and Transportation, Ernesto Sandoval Landeros, resigned from his position, according to his words, to dedicate himself to promoting Claudia Sheinbaum in the activities she carries out, since he considers that the former head of government is the one who should be a candidate for Brunette.

The former state official said that he was resigning out of ethics and respect for public administration. The reality is that he is heard very well in the speech, but it is also rumored that in Sinaloa, or specifically in Mazatlanthe sympathetic morenistas of Claudia Sheinbaum They are being removed from their public positions. They say that those who are asking for the dismissals are the party leaders themselves.

Who is concerned and wants to offer the best possible results is the mayor edgar gonzalez. But in reality it is complicated, and it is not due to capacity, but because the municipality has been semi-paralyzed in different areas in the last four years. In addition, there is the crisis of economic demands that could bankrupt the City Council. If the accounts or the results they expect from the state government are as they want them, it may not be a mayor’s office, but Édgar González would be included in the bench of legislators. to time.

