Politicians reacted this Friday (Oct. The PTB called the magistrate “Blair Witch”a reference to the horror film of the same name released in 1999, and of “Carmen Lucifer”.

the senator Elizane Gama (Citizenship-MA) and the elected federal deputy Orlando Silva (PC from B-SP) said that Jefferson’s lines are “disgusting”. The former candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for União Brasil, Senator Soraya Thronickepromised “answer” of the women’s bench in the Senate.

Jefferson was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, after making attacks on ministers of the Court. Since January 2022, he has been under house arrest.

“Just when we think that nothing else will happen this week, Roberto Jefferson, once again, crosses the line!”, published on your Twitter profile.

“To the senile bad character, may I return to Bangu 8 for a long time”, wrote Orlando Silva, in reference to former deputy Roberto Jefferson. Here’s the post:

“Criminal words attack and disrespect all women and will not go unpunished”, published Senator Elizabeth.

In the video, Jefferson criticizes the minister for an alleged “Censorship of Jovem Pan”. However, the former deputy made an incorrect reference.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Find out more in this report.

“I am outraged. I can not. I went to review the vote of the Blair Witch, Carmen ‘Lucifer’ in the prior censorship of Jovem Pan. I looked again. Unbelievable. You really remember those prostitutes, those whores broken into, right? Who turn to the guy and say ‘ih benzinho, in the ass? I never gave the tail. It’s the 1st time. It’s the 1st time’. She did it for the 1st time. She gave up unconstitutionality for the 1st time. It goes like this: ‘Prior censorship is unconstitutional. It’s against the Supreme Court’s summary, but it’s just this once, honey’. Blair Witch. It’s rotten on the inside and hideous on the outside. A witch. A witch. If you put a pointed hat and a broom in your hand, it flies. God save me from this woman who is there in this latrine that is the Superior Electoral Court.”