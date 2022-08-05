Presenter and comedian died in São Paulo at age 84; cause of death not disclosed

Politicians and authorities took to social media this Friday (5.Aug.2022) to pay tribute to comedian and presenter Jô Soares, who died last dawn at the age of 84 in São Paulo. He had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês since the end of July. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The burial and wake will be reserved for family and friends. The information about the death was disclosed by Flávia Pedras, Jô’s ex-wife, in the Instagram. Considered one of the greatest comedians in Brazil, Jô was also an actor, television presenter, director and writer.

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), wished his feelings and solidarity with family and friends and that Jô’s trajectory is part of Brazilian culture.

“Brazil loses Jô Soares, one of the greatest communicators of our times. Jô was a presenter, comedian, director, book writer and playwright. His trajectory is part of Brazilian culture. My condolences and sympathies to family, friends, colleagues and fans.” published Pacheco.

Minister Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), classified Jô “as one of the greats of our time”.

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that Brazil lost a great talent with the death of the comedian.