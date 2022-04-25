Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Police Pork carcasses were found in Ylöjärvi in ​​garbage bags – Some had been there even since the autumn

April 25, 2022
in World Europe
A suspected environmental crime is being investigated at the Inland Finland Police Department.

In Pirkanmaa In Ylöjärvi, seven garbage bags with pig carcasses have been found in the terrain. At the police station in Inland Finland, the Nokia police station is investigating a suspected environmental violation, the police inform.

According to the police, in March-April, outdoor enthusiasts found garbage bags on a small forest road in Ylöjärvi along Sorvajärventie. Garbage bags containing pork carcasses have been found on the road from two different locations.

Police do not know who brought the garbage bags to the scene. So far, seven garbage bags have been found. According to police, some of them were brought to the scene during the spring winter and some possibly even the previous fall.

“The police will continue to investigate the matter together with the City of Ylöjärvi’s environmental activities,” the release said.

An environmental violation can result in a fine or imprisonment of up to six months, police said. Police are asking citizens for clues as to who has abandoned pig carcasses.

