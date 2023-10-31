A woman who was advocating terrorism at a Paris commuter station was injured this Tuesday by police shotswho acted when considering that there was a threat due to the excited and threatening attitude of this woman, whose vital prognosis is serious after undergoing emergency surgery.

The Bibliothèque François Mitterrand station, in the south of the French capital, had to be evacuated.

According to the BFMTV channel, the injured person, who was wearing a full veil and whose nationality and age were not disclosed, did not carry any type of explosive.

The authorities reported that the woman had uttered the usual cry among jihadists “Allahu Akbar” (which can be translated as “God is the greatest”) and he had assured that “he was going to blow everything up.”

According to these sources, the police, informed by several passengers, approached the woman around 9 a.m. local time., who ignored the orders directed to him. Given this refusal, the agents shot him in the belly when they felt threatened.

Justice opened two investigations, one entrusted to the Paris Judiciary Police for death threats and acts of intimidation against repositories of authority and another to the General Inspection of the National Police (IGPN) to find out if the use of firearms by the agents was appropriate.

The woman was arrested in 2021 and had psychiatric problems

The Paris Police Prefect, Laurent Nuñez, explained in a statement to the press that the woman had already She had been arrested in July 2021 while walking around with a screwdriver in one hand and uttering threatening phrases.

After being evaluated, It was then determined that she was “clearly suffering from psychiatric problems” and she was admitted to a facility.

Nuñez justified the use of firearms by the police because When they intervened they considered it to be an “extremely threatening” situation. since the woman gave indications that she was going to blow herself up.

The prefect explained that law enforcement came after two passengers reported that a passenger wearing a full veil was making threatening comments.

Since last October 7, when the Hamas attacks on Israel took place, France has raised its terrorist alert to the maximum.

On October 13, a French language teacher from a high school in Arras (northern France) was stabbed to death by a 20-year-old Chechen jihadist, in an act that the French government linked to the war in the Middle East.

