Polestar is ready to further expand its range with the arrival of an electric coupe SUV which will be sold in Europe at a competitive price compared to other Volvo premium brand models. It will be about Polestar 4, a high-wheeled model with sporty features that will follow the arrival of Polestar 3 already scheduled for this year. To provide some information on the second Sport Utility of the Swedish brand was the CEO Thomas Ingenlath who, on the occasion of the announcement of the possible listing on the Nasdaq, provided interesting advances on the future SUV coupé as well as outlining the future arrivals in the brand’s line-up.

“We have a second SUV in our portfolio, which will have a price well below 75,000 euros, the reference list of Polestar 3 and will be a little smaller than the latter. – Polestar CEO explained – It won’t compromise on interior spaces, but this car will be a little closer to the ground, with a coupe-like roofline. The Polestar 4 truly brings the greatness of the brand into a segment starting at around 55,000 euros. This is the price range that we will embrace by introducing these two new models. “ Despite having only two cars in the range at the moment, the Swedish brand expects great results from Polestar 4, so much so that it estimates over 79,000 units per year, with the aim of surpassing 2 within the decade. An ambitious target which, however, is based on the development projections of the premium SUV segment: according to expert analyzes, this sector will grow by 46% by 2025. The Polestar 4 will arrive in Europe by the end of 2023 and will be produced at the Geely plant. of Hangzhou, China.