Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Has a Release Date on iOS and Androidannounced by The Pokémon Company with the trailer you can find below: the game will be available starting from October 30, in the traditional free-to-play format.

In conjunction with the announcement of the date, Pre-registrations have opened on App Store And Google Playwhich allow you to “reserve” the app to download it as soon as it is available to do so and receive an immediate notification to that effect.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is the digital and mobile version of the classic Pokémon TCGwhich allows you to open two daily expansion packs and discover, over time, the wonderful retro-style illustrations dedicated to the famous characters.

Not only that: special features have been created for this edition immersive cardsfeaturing animations and movements that add dynamism and depth to each card in order to make the experience even more engaging.