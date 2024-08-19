In the framework of the closing of the Pokémon World Championships 2024The Pokémon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara presented a formal trailer for Pokémon TCG Pocket in which we learned the long-awaited release date, which will be October 30, 2024.

With the date came a nice trailer which was accompanied with some of the minimal gameplay that the experience will have. Pokémon TCG Pocket. As seen, it will not only be about opening envelopes left and right, it also comes with a summarized version of the original card game, this with the sole purpose of helping people understand how this collectible card game is played.

It is worth noting that Pokémon Company It already has a playable digital card game, but it doesn’t have the same user interface, let alone the effects displayed on the full-art cards, which is what makes the Pocket experience so valuable.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for this new experience, which had already been unveiled for several months and about which little was known other than its social functions.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is now in its pre-registration stage

Anyone who wants to get into Pokémon TCG Pocket as soon as possible or who wants to install the game automatically on their respective mobile platform can now register. All they need to do is go to the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store and that’s it.

On the other hand, we don’t know if there will be some kind of pre-launch campaign in which certain pre-registration goals will be sought to encourage users to keep an eye on the application. We will also have to investigate the economy of this and if it will live on par with the expansions that the physical game has.

What do you think about this game? Are you excited about its implementation?