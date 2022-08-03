During Pokémon Presents held this afternoon, lots of news were revealed for the most important spin-offs dedicated to the universe Pokémon.

Let’s start from Pokémon GOvery lucky mobile title in which we will see the appearance of Ultra Beasts. Their arrival will culminate the next August 27 during the Pokémon GO Festival 2022 to which players from all over the world can participate. And the particular creatures of unusual nature introduced in the seventh generation will also make their debut in Pokémon UNITE. Starting from tomorrow in fact Buzzwole will be available in the gamealong with a series of events to celebrate the first anniversary of its launch.

In Pokémon Café ReMix instead it will return for a limited time Mewtwo, and we will have the opportunity to make him part of our staff. From today a campaign will also start to obtain Latios within the game. Finally in Pokémon Masters EX will debut on Coaches loungea new area created to celebrate the title’s third anniversary.

Finally, the software house has unveiled the Pikachu inspired trophy which will be able to receive the winners of 2022 Pokémon World Championshipswhich will be held in London from 18 to 21 August. You will find more information in the press release at the end of the article.

We leave you now with the video of the Pokémon Presentswishing you a good vision as always.

Pokémon Presents – 03/08/2022

