The Pokemon Company has updated the official data of the franchise, revealing that today they have been distributed over 480 million copies of gamesfrom 1996’s Red and Green/Blue to Scarlet and Violet released on the Nintendo Switch last year, also included in several spin-offs released in between.

The data is for the end of the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2023. The previous year the franchise was at 440 million, then another 40 million units were shipped.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the moment they have exceeded the ceiling of 22 million copies sold, according to the latest data released by Nintendo. Sword and shield instead are at an altitude of 25.82 million, the remakes of Diamond and Pearl at 17.67 million and Pokémon Legends Arceus at 14.83 million. However, the most purchased games remain those of the first generation, i.e. Red, Green and Blue for GameBoy, at 31.38 million.

Mind-boggling numbers also for the Pokémon Trading Card Game. In total, over 52.9 billion cards have been produced in fourteen different languages ​​and distributed in 89 countries around the world.