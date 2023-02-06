Niantic announced the arrival of many events dedicated to Saint Valentine for two of his most important titles: Pokémon GO And Pikmin Bloom.

Let’s start with Pokémon GO within which many new features are about to arrive, including MegaGardevoir, which from this month it will be possible to meet through MegaRaids. Furthermore, during February it will be easier to meet the chromatic versions of Frillish And Tapu Leleas well as different color variations for Flabébé based on the geographical area in which we are located. To conclude Saturday 11 February from 14:00 to 17:00 a special event dedicated to Luvdiscof which it will be easier to obtain the chromatic version.

Pikmin Bloom instead it will see the introduction of a new version of the Pikmin Decorated Stickerwhich will germinate for a limited time using the golden seedlings. The event will last from 6 to 26 February and also let us address 20 Special Missions dedicated to the party of lovers and to get a golden seedling every time a friend starts playing using our user code as a reference.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Love is in the air in Pikmin Bloom and Pokémon GO. All initiatives for Valentine’s Day the games of Niantic Inc. are preparing to celebrate the most romantic day of the year with lots of activities and surprises… which will last for several days! On Pikmin Bloom And Pokémon GO i start Valentine’s Day celebrationsHere are all the news: Pikmin Bloom Valentine’s Day is known all over the world as the feast of love and romance: especially in Japan, it is celebrated by giving chocolate or other small gifts to partners and friends. This year, even the Pikmin will be able to celebrate in style thanks to the new version Decorated Pikmin Adhesive. The new ones are available on Pikmin Bloom for a limited time Pikmin Decorated Stickerwhich sprout from special golden seedlings. Players can get the seedlings by completing the 20 special missions related to the Valentine’s event or inviting your friends to play Pikmin Bloom: when a friend starts playing using the user’s code, he will receive a golden seedling. The special event will take place from Monday February 6th to Sunday February 26th, at 11:59 pm (local time). To find out more, consult the dedicated blog post: https://pikminbloom.com/en/news/february23-valentinesday/ Pokémon GO On Pokémon GO, Valentine’s Day is all about fun: many themed Pokémon will appear in this romantic period and you can meet them by completing the special dedicated missions. MegaGardevoir makes its debut in mega raids while walking you can meet Frillish And Tapu Lele chromatic. Flabébé will appear in the wild in different colored flowers based on the geographical area you are in and some lucky Trainers may encounter the variants White flower And Orange flower regardless of the geographical area in which they play. In addition, the special day in search of Luvdiscwhich can also be found in the shiny version. To find out more, consult the dedicated blog post: https://pokemongolive.com/post/valentines-day-event-2023-luvdisc-research-day?hl=en

Source: Niantic