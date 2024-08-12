The biggest event for Pokémon fans is coming soon. From August 16 to 18, 2024, the Hawai’i Convention Center in Honolulu will host the highly anticipated 2024 Pokémon World Championships.. During this global event, top coaches from around the world will compete in intense Pokémon Scarlet and Purple competitions, Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE.

For those who cannot be present in person, there is no need to worry: The entire event will be live-streamed on the official Pokémon Twitch and YouTube channels. The live broadcasts will not only feature exciting, real-time coverage of the battles, but also exclusive digital rewards. for those who will follow the event online.

During the World Championships, fans will be able to earn unique digital rewards, including rare cards and special Pokémon, simply by watching the stream on Twitch and YouTube. Additionally, the official soundtrack of the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, featuring tropical pop songs, will be available on Spotify, offering a perfect soundtrack to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the event.

The temporary Pokémon Center, located on the third floor of the Hawai’i Convention Center, will be a must-see for all visitors, offering a wide range of exclusive products, including the Worlds 2024 Pikachu plush. Additionally, All fans will be able to experience the unique Pokémon World Cup Trainer Town experience at the Hilton Hawaiian Villagea perfect place to meet Pokémon, take souvenir photos and follow the stream in the company of other fans.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this amazing Pokémon event! For more details and to stay up-to-date on the latest news, visit the official site Worlds.pokemon.com/en-us/.