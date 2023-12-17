ArcSin Jesse has released a demo of the unofficial remake of Pokémon Black and White.

The demo in question, created in Unreal Engine 5drops the player into the Palace of Nwhich is the headquarters of Team Plasma in Pokémon Black and White.

This demo is in all respects a taste of what a modern remake of this specific video game could look like. Made by just one personthe demo has functioning game mechanics and it will be possible to find different Pokemon and engage in battles with them.

As we know, Nintendo she's not very open to this kind of amateur project that use their intellectual properties, just look at the sad fate of the PC porting of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX.

Given the high risk that this project may be removed by Nintendo in the next few hours, if you are interested in playing the demo in question we recommend you download it as soon as possible via the following link.

In addition to this demo set in the Pokémon Black and White region, another demo is available, which also uses the Unreal Engine 5 engine, set in the Pokémon Black and White region. Sinnoh present in Diamond, Pearl and Platinum.

Although they are small projects, they demonstrate the potential of Unreal Engine 5 and the Pokémon franchise, which in recent years It has suffered several criticisms due to its less than exciting graphicsor.