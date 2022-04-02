Sometimes there are professional artists who, although they work on other series, pay attention to others. That is the case of a tribute that we bring you now related to the franchise of Pokemon already the animated series Rick & Morty.

This last one is one of the most popular programs today and it already has several seasons on it. There are many who enjoy the peculiar sense of humor used in this story.

All thanks to the work of its creators justin royland and Dan Harmon. But to make this television show requires the efforts of many people specialized in various activities.

Among them is the illustrator steve urkowho is the one in charge of the storyboard or program storyboards. It is thanks to his help that this proposal has remained in the public’s taste throughout its five seasons.

Nani? Rick and Morty prepare a new quite Japanese special

The most recent premiered on September 5 last year. But in his spare time yurkolike many artists, creates fan art from other series or franchises.

So on one of those occasions he drew Rick & Morty In a different way. He put to Rick Sanchez an outfit similar to Professor Oak from the anime of Pokemonwhile at Morty Smith dressed him like Ash Ketchum.

There are also a few pokémon by his side, but…

Scary Pokémon monsters in the style of Rick & Morty

Your designs are horrible! OK, they are in line with what could be expected from the series of Rick & Morty. If there was an episode dedicated to Pokemon surely this is how the characters created by Game Freak.

even the innocent Pikachu it looks scary and don’t even tell the others. It is what could be expected steve urko, who is very familiar with the aesthetics of the series he works on. pity that this crossover looks unlikely.

Definitely Pokemon Company I wouldn’t agree with something like that. Not even for promotional purposes, although in the past she has collaborated with Japanese artists who draw pocket monsters in his style.

That is the case of Junji Itōcreator of Uzumaki and other horror stories. East mangaka He created some pokémon designs and boy did they look great. So something similar in the future cannot be completely ruled out.

