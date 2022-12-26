“Ronaldo was incredibly disciplined,” Pogba said. “I’ve never seen a footballer with that level of discipline.”

He added, “I saw a lot of professional players, who come early to training, but Ronaldo was the best,” according to the British newspaper, “The Sun”.

He continued, “He made sure to attend the exercises daily, and did not miss any of them. His discipline towards the exercise is indescribable.”

Pogba and Ronaldo had previously played together for a season in which the “Don” returned from “Juventus” to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

Pogba left the ranks of the “Red Devils” in the summer with a free transfer, to join “Juventus”.

As for Ronaldo, reports indicate that he is close to moving to the Saudi “Al-Nasr” for 173 million pounds annually.