Before, long before the Tour de France starts on July 5 in Breton lands, where Tadej Pogacar will be able to place himself one step away from the Olympus of the cycling gods who won the yellow jersey five times, the Slovenian’s season will experience its first great moment on March 22. There you will begin to know if the year 2025 of the UAE leader can be as historic as 2024 has been, almost insurmountable by unifying Giro, Tour and World Cup.

There are three months and 12 days left but on the fourth Saturday of March, Pogacar wants to deliver one of the big blows he is missing in a career in which, at 25 years old, he already has 88 victories. That day, the world champion will try to finally win Milan-Sanremo in his fifth appearance. He has always been in the mix, he has never dropped below twelfth position and has been in the top-5 for three years in a row, but the Slovenian still does not have his big poster on Via Roma in Sanremo.

That is his great goal in a spring marked by the one-day classics and in which he will only run one stage race. Pogacar will uncork the course in mid-February in the UAE Tour, satisfying its sponsor with whom it has renewed until 2030 with a salary increase. This means that he will not defend the title obtained in the 2024 Volta a Catalunya.

If things go well for Komenda’s comet, it can stand at the start of the Tour with 10 monuments because, to the seven it already has, it could add the Sanremo, the Tour of Flanders, to which it returns after winning it in 2023, and the Liege, of which he is the current winner.

To prepare for his return to the cobblestones of Flanders, the idea is to be at E3 in Harelbeke and Ghent-Wevelgem. Before Liège, he will do the Amstel and the Walloon Arrow, completing the Ardennes triptych.

With the Tour always on the horizon, Pogacar wants to double again in another three-week race. While waiting for the routes of the Giro a Italia and the Vuelta a España to be known, the Slovenian still cannot clear up that mystery. Although perhaps it is a clue that Matxin’s UAE is already clear that Juan Ayuso will go to the pink race with the intention of seeking victory.

That would take the world champion to the start of the Spanish round, a test that he has not yet conquered (he only participated in 2019 and was third, winning three stages) and with which, in addition, he could complete the trilogy of the big three. . Finally, the World Cup in Rwanda, in Kigali, fits him due to its profile and toughness.