The coalition of Podemos and Izquierda Unida supports his candidacy for mayor of Cartagena in the social groups. The list for the 28M municipal elections, headed by the councilor for Podemos, Leli García, and Victoria Rodríguez (Izquierda Unida) is followed at number three by Isabel López (Podemos) and fourth, the independent, José Ojaos. García highlighted her extensive neighborhood career “especially in the neighborhoods of José María Lapuerta and Barrio Peral. She has always been linked to the most vulnerable people and she knows the social needs well ».

In this “plural and diverse” list there are also teachers, artists, employees in NGOs and pensioners to end “the abandonment of neighborhoods and councils and give their neighbors a voice.” They complete it: José García Esteban (IU); Isabel Prieto (We can); David García Roca, coordinator of the United Left in Cartagena; Pablo Roman (We can); Antonio García Molina (We can); Dolores Fernández Acosta (We can); Alejandro Martinez Martinez (IU); Maria Diaz (We Can); José Villalgordo (independent); Sonia López González (IU); Carmen Huertas (We can); María Andreu (independent); Juan Francisco Corbi (IU); Juan Carlos Manzanares (We can); Rosa Reynaldo (We can); Angel Zapata (IU); Maria Dolores Cuartero (We Can); Natividad Martínez Coy (IU); Mariano Hernandez de Haro (We can); Paula Manzanares (independent); Larbi Hamuad (Podemos) and Cayetano Jaime Moltó (IU). As reserves are Cristóbal Conesa (Podemos); Immaculate Conception Andreu (independent) and Juan Celdrán (IU).