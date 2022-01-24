Monday, January 24, 2022
Podcast Review | The already forgotten horror novel about Mannerheim’s agent is blamed with a thick comb, and the story sprouts layers like in a suspense story

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
Culture|Podcast review

The subject of Arto Koskinen’s fascinating podcast is Vilho Tahvanainen from Ilomantsi in 1971’s Special Mission, Mannerheim’s Secret Agent 1932–1945.

It was In Mannerheim and Stalin secret connection to each other throughout World War II? This is what the Ilomantian claimed Vilho Tahvanainen (1913–1992) in his 1971 book, which received much attention Special mission, as Mannerheim’s secret agent from 1932 to 1945.

Arto Koskinen the cause of a dramatic novel that has since been forgotten in its dramatized history series with a tight comb. Extensive background work produces both supportive and invalidating comments on Tahvanainen’s claims.

Koskinen builds the story in the same way as in his podcast The case of Felix Kersten (2019). New layers sprout into the story as in the suspense story. Excerpts from the program’s making process bring in the feel of a road movie.

And as in the best agent adventure, there is no definitive solution. It is likely to spark new interest in a book that is already in demand in online antiquarians.

Mannerheim’s agent – Vilho Tahvanainen’s secret, Yle Areena.

.
Recommended

