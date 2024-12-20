PODCAST | “Don’t let me know”: respect and conventions in times of WhatsApp





This episode is about what is behind an everyday gesture: sending a message to your cell phone, usually to Whatsapp, having the person you send it to read it… but not responding to you. Something we usually call “leave in sight.” We spoke with Carla, a person who admits that she does it, to reflect on all the personal, professional and social implications of such an everyday gesture that we have not had time to reflect on.

What is sometimes an advantage, being able to speak from a distance, when you want and how you want… also carries the weight of duty, of obligation, of what has become a rude gesture. We move from the personal case to a deeper reflection with Lola López Mondéjar, author of Without Story, recent Anagrama Essay Award.

