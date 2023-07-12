“Italy is the major beneficiary of the Next Generation Eu and therefore Italy must demonstrate that it can spend resources on time, efficiently and with integrity“. This was stated by the former Prime Minister Mario Dragons during the Martin Feldstein Lecture organized by the National Bureau of Economic Reseatch in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

At the international level, “an immediate consequence of the war in Ukraine is that we must make a transition towards a stronger common European defence. For this we must reach the minimum NATO spending targets of 2% of GDP”.

“I think Europeans are now more ready than twenty years ago for greater integration because now there are only three options: paralysis, exit or integration”, he adds.

“The polls – underlines Draghi – are clear and tell us that citizens feel a growing sense of external threat especially from the Russian invasion and this makes the paralysis unacceptable. As for the exit hypothesis, it has gone from theory to reality with the Brexit, with very uncertain benefits and costs that are all visible. If paralysis and exits are not attractive, the costs of further integration are lower”, adds the former prime minister.