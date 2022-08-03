





The current commanders-general of the Military Police and Fire Departments unanimously opposed the bill establishing a two-year term and the triple list as a way of choosing the occupants of these positions. The information is contained in a technical note of the national councils that bring together the commanders, obtained by the Estadão. In the document, they argue that the project undermines the autonomy of governors and poses risks to discipline and hierarchy in the troop.

The deputies revived the discussion about the triple list, which had been dragging on since January last year, and tried to put the bill to address only this issue to a vote on Tuesday, the 2nd. The day before, after Estadão showed that the agenda would be considered by the Public Security Commission in the concentrated effort before the elections, the commanders-general sent the technical note to deputy Aluísio Mendes (Podemos-MA), president of the collegiate. Mendes spoke out against the list in this Tuesday’s session. He relented and stated that he only intends to guide the project again after the elections.

They recalled that the triple list was considered during the discussion on the organic law of the Military Police and that the issue had already been overcome, after meetings with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, parliamentarians from the bullet bench and entities representing police and military firefighters. , as well as academics and experts in public safety.

“The matter in question was already covered by Bill No. 4363/2001, where it was unanimously rejected by the General Assembly of the aforementioned collegiate bodies, in view of flagrantly attacking the autonomy of the managers of the federated entities and presenting potential risks to the hierarchy and to the discipline of Corporations”, says an excerpt from the document. “It would be unreasonable to admit that soldiers with insufficient knowledge of the organizations and with little time of service, the majority segment of the institutions, are able to discern among those last-ranking officers who effectively gather the technical capacity to guide the destinies of the corporations, enabling the compromising the command action by the bias of such a choice”, argued the national councils.

For Instituto Sou da Paz, the triple list, in addition to limiting the control of the Chief Executive over the armed wing of the State, strengthens the corporate agenda of commanders and intensifies internal political disputes, with campaigns for colonels to run for the nomination every two years. .

“The project that proposes to limit undue political interference in the police would, in practice, end up intensifying even more the politicization among its members, a reality incompatible with a military institution and harmful to the police function itself”, affirmed Sou da Paz through note.

Behind the scenes, state governors also acted against the project. Pressure made the Jair Bolsonaro government discreetly inform deputies that it was in favor of postponing the vote. According to parliamentarians heard by the report, a servant of the Government’s Leadership in the Chamber said that the official position was against the central point of the project, the imposition of choices by triple list. There was, however, no statement by President Jair Bolsonaro or the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, against the initiative.

Parliamentarians from the Public Security bench observed, however, that the president does not accept to follow the triple list, for example, in the choice of the Attorney General of the Republic, nor in the appointment of the Director General of the Federal Police. They saw a gap for the agenda to turn against the president. Because of corporatism in the sector, there is a fear behind the scenes that, if the triple list were proven to the MPs, the triple list could be claimed by other police corporations, including those linked to the Union, such as the PF and the Federal Highway Police. The PF has already tried to approve a constitutional amendment to choose the delegate who runs the institution.

Deputy Sublieutenant Gonzaga (PSD-MG) says that the agenda returned, on the eve of the elections, because it appealed to the military police and firefighters and not because of a link with the Bolsonaro government. According to him, despite being very close to the president, the rapporteur, Cabo Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG), chose to carry out a project of his political interest, against the government’s guidance. Other deputies had already proposed laws with similar content – ​​one of them was even approved by the commission in 2017, but did not advance afterwards. Gonzaga himself claims that he fought in favor of the thesis in the past, but that he noticed inadequacies.

“The federal government gave in to the arguments of the states and commanders. There was no other technical argument from the government leadership, only support for the commanders’ demonstration. The problem is the foundation, because the triple list does not apply to police positions anywhere. It is the governor’s executive role to appoint them,” says Gonzaga. “The view of the military as a whole is that the commander should be a representative of the troop before the government and not a representative of the government in front of the troop, which is what the current model contemplates, because the position of commander is political, a position of power, of free appointment. Commanders are held accountable for loyalty to the government, and that often means being against salary improvements. This is the criticism that fuels the triple list debate.”







