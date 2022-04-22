At its Premium level, the subscription service will allow you to enjoy classics from the first Sony consoles.

One of the attractions of the new PlayStation Plus, specifically in its Premium level, will be to be able to enjoy an extensive selection of classic video games from previous Sony consoles, such as PSX or PS2. In this line, today we know that several releases of the saga Siphon Filter have been registered in Korea.

Is about one information of the South Korean video game content classification panel shared from Gematsu, which allows you to see how from the end of February and throughout the month of February the Japanese company registered Siphon Filter, Siphon Filter 2, Siphon Filter: Dark Mirror in the organization and Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow for both PS4 and PS5. No further details on registration are provided.

As you remember in Gematsu, Siphon Filter is one of the oldest franchises in the PlayStation catalog. However, it has been several years without a new installment, something that has not discouraged fans from seeing a big return to the action and stealth series. In fact, last year it was Bend Studio who gave fans wings by publishing an image of the video game days before a PlayStation Showcase.

With a landing scheduled for June, PS Plus Premium gives access to a total of 700 games in exchange for a fee of 16.99 euros per month. Those titles include 400 of the best PS4 and PS5 titles, as well as an additional 340 split between PS3 and PS3 releases. a catalog of popular PSX, PS2 and PSP classics.

