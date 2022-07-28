back bonethe company behind the Backbone Onethe control for cell phones, announced that in collaboration with PlayStation has created a special version for their games: Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

This mobile control has the official license of the company and is recommended for those who play from their iPhone. It stands out especially for its finish which has a clear inspiration.

The Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is based on the appearance of the control Dual Sense of PS5. It even has clear buttons on the front and its distinctive look.

As expected, this control for cell phones is compatible with other products of the Playstation 5. Among them are hearing aids press 3d, which can be connected directly. Players can exploit its features.

Font: PlayStation.

According to Sony this new control is the best option to enjoy the titles for PlayStation on the mobile line Manzana. Regarding its operation, the first thing is to have an active account of PS Network as well as a console PS4 either PS5.

Likewise, a broadband Internet connection and the application PS RemotePlay installed. Once the above is fulfilled, you only have to connect the Backbone One still iPhone to play.

When will the mobile PlayStation controller cost?

Talking about the price of this control Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for cell phones Manzana It is $99.99 dollars or its equivalent in national currency, which is more than $2,029 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Regarding availability Sony confirmed that it can be purchased not only in Mexico but also in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Font: PlayStation.

That in relation to its launch and then it will reach more countries and regions. According to back bone the controller works with other games in the app store and gaming services streaming.

Among them Genshin Impact, Fantasy, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. There is an app available for players of PlayStation; so they can get a personalized experience. For more details, be sure to consult the website of this new command.

