At the same time, however, the two original titles have been removed from the PlayStation Plus Premium catalogue, perhaps due to the change made to the SKUs following the update for the Enhanced Edition .

At QuakeCon, id Software and Bethesda re-released new editions of DOOM and DOOM 2 with several additions and improved graphics. Both titles were made available for free to anyone who owned the original versions, as well as within the catalog of Game Pass .

PlayStation Plus Premium received again two classics that had previously been removed and that they came back with some added bonuses, so to speak: these are DOOM and DOOM 2 the two mythological shooters from id software that are back available in the catalogue and in their new editions expanded and improved.

Two returns in improved form

DOOM and DOOM 2 have apparently returned to the Plus Premium catalog in the last few hours.

An image of DOOM

Although there has been no official communication regarding this, there are various testimonies that report its return, but this can also be easily verified on the PlayStation Store.

As we can see, the PS Store page for DOOM and that of DOOM 2 they report that the games are included in the PlayStation Plus Premium catalog, and they are also the new improved and expanded versions. Oddly enough, however, the package bundle with DOOM + DOOM 2 it turns out to be paid for everyone, perhaps due to the divisions between products with different codes typical of the PS Store.

In addition to a graphical revamp, both titles have received several improvements technical with online, cross-platform and 16-player co-op, as well as a browser for official mods, a selector for the original or remastered soundtrack, 4K graphics and 120 fps and numerous other improvements.

Added to all this are also bonus content such as Master Levels, Sigil, TNT: Evilution, The Plutonia Experiment, No Rest for the Living, Legacy of Rust and a new pack of 26 Deathmatch maps.