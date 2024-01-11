Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the titles that will be added to the Games Catalogue of the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extras for the month of January 2024more precisely from 16.

Among these we find some Japanese titles, such as the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 2 For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4as well as Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, LEGEND of MANA and SECRET of MANA For PlayStation 4.

Below are the descriptions of these games provided by the PlayStation Blog.

Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5 First released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns after being completely reimagined for PS4 and PS5. Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using a new third-person view as you explore the zombie-infested areas of Raccoon City, now beautifully rebuilt with Capcom's proprietary RE Engine. Featuring new puzzles, stories, and areas, both new and long-time fans will find scary new surprises awaiting them! Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4 Celebrate Street Fighter's unforgettable history with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. In this massive collection of 12 Street Fighter titles, spanning the Street Fighter I, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter Alpha series, the perfect arcade balance comes to consoles for the first time. Go online and relive the arcade experience via the Arcade Online Mode or play with friends in the online lobby in four of the collection's top Street Fighter titles. Legend of Mana | PS4 Discover a colorful cast of characters, battle fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa'Diel in this action RPG. Embark on a journey in search of the mystical Mana tree that appeared in a dream, before discovering… that the world map is empty! During your travels, you will be able to acquire special artifacts; place them wherever you want on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story. This PS4 HD remaster of the PS1 original includes new features, such as the ability to disable enemy encounters, switch between the original soundtrack and a new arrangement, and the previously unreleased “Ring Land” mini-game. Secret of Mana | PS4 The adventure of Randi, Primm and Popoi is reborn in the new Secret of Mana! In this PS4 remaster of the classic action RPG, you will face a dangerous empire to regain the magical power of Mana and restore order to the world. This version of the game includes three-player local co-op.

Source: PlayStationBlog