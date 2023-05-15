Also qualified are Pro Sesto, Gubbio, Cerignola and Foggia which will be seeded with Lecco, Entella, Pescara and Vicenza. At 10 the draw

Second round of the group stage: two out of three results in favor of the home teams, best placed in the league. The qualifiers enter the urn for tomorrow’s draw (10 am) of the national phase, where the three third-placed teams (Lecco, Entella and Pescara) and Vicenza winners of the Coppa Italia will make their debut as seeded teams. Fifth seeded will be Foggia, best ranked among the teams from this round. Here’s what happened.

External hits — It is the penalty converted by Spagnoli, in the final minutes, that gives Ancona the success on the Carrara field (1-0). Marco Donadel’s team then lands on the national stage. The other surprise comes at Euganeo, where the finalist of the last two editions falls: the feat is from Virtus Verona, which eliminates Padova by narrowly (1-0) with Juanito Gomez’s goal. In the final, despite the numerical inferiority for the red light directed at Antonio Donnarumma, Padua was close to equal with the crossbar hit by Ceravolo (protests also for the failure to grant a penalty on Liguori). See also Colombia knows the way to the 2026 World Cup: this is how the qualifiers will be played

Forward with an equal — Gubbio’s qualification was difficult, for which the 1-1 home draw with Pontedera was enough: the Tuscans ahead in the quarter of an hour with Nicastro from the penalty spot, but at the beginning of the second half Peli – who had suffered the penalty foul – gets sent off and concedes the numerical advantage to Braglia’s team, able to exploit it in the final with Semeraro (entered from the bench, quick to push Spina’s man of the match suggestion into the net). Pro Sesto also proceeded with a draw (1-1), in the all-Lombard challenge with Renate: the first half conditioned by the rain, then Andreoletti’s team unlocked it with Capello in the middle of the second half but were joined by Angeli. However, it may be enough for the Breda party, under the eyes of the president of Torino Urbano Cairo (with a past as a footballer in Sesto). Always 1-1, at the Zaccheria, between Foggia and Potenza: Lucanians very close to the feat thanks to Talia’s goal that seemed to have steered the match, at least until goalkeeper Gasparini’s mistake who missed a relaunch from outside the box giving the opportunity to Di Noia to climb over him with a lob from over 40 meters. See also SBK | Mandalika: Alvaro Bautista is champion if ...

Cerignola — In the afternoon matches, the only victory was that of Cerignola who beat Monopoli (2-1) and – in their first playoff participation – continued to dream. Go ahead with a jewel free-kick from Sainz Maza, Pazienza’s team is reached by a great right foot from Viteritti. However, D’Ausilio, Pazienza’s winning substitution, closed the accounts – the guests complained for two goals disallowed in offside.

Tomorrow the draw — 1st Round National Phase

And.18/05/23-Ret.22/05/23. Return to the home of the top seeds

Series heads

Lecco

V.Entella

Pescara

LRVicence

Foggia

Winners 2nd T. Group

Pro Sixth

Virtus Verona

Gubbio

Ancona

Cerignola

May 14th – 11.47pm

