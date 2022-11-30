Platform economy | Doordash lays off about 1,250 employees, also affects Wolt

Wolt was bought by US-based Doordash a year ago. Now the company is starting layoffs.

Food delivery platform company Doordash says it is laying off more than a thousand employees.

“During Doordash’s almost 10-year history, this is the most difficult change I am announcing. We are reducing the number of employees in the company by approximately 1,250 people,” writes Doordash’s CEO Tony Xu in a statement to employees released on Wednesday.

According to Xu, during the coronavirus pandemic, US-based Doordash grew and at the same time the number of its employees swelled. Now the costs have increased rapidly, which is why we have to resort to redundancies.

The US company bought the Finnish Wolt about a year ago. According to Doordash, the layoffs will also affect Wolt’s employees. So far, it is not known what the effects will be.

This it has been a difficult year for platform and technology companies. Their market values ​​have melted as interest rates rise and stocks melt.

According to Xu, those who were dismissed received the information via email. According to Xu, those who work outside the United States also receive information about their own situation via message.