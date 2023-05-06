According to the new commander of the GSI, Lula’s protection will again be the body’s responsibility

O new chief minister of GSIreserve general Mark Antonio Amaro dos Santossaid that the Institutional Security Office will once again take care of protecting the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to him, “the physical security of the Planalto Palace is very poor”.

After the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasilia on January 8, Lula’s security started to be made by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security, commanded by the delegate of the PF (Federal Police) and head of security for the president during the election campaign, Alexsander Castro de Oliveira.

“There is a signal from the president that this immediate security will return to the GSI”, said Amaro in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (May 6, 2023). “The Immediate Security Secretariat will operate until June. It’s the deadline. Unless the president decides to postpone it a bit.”

For Amaro, today, Lula’s security “it is at a very reasonable level”.

The general said there had been “a systemic failure” on the 8th of January. “When tragedy strikes, there is no single factor. Was it just a GSI problem? Was it only in the Planalto Palace that the invasion took place? No. It also occurred in the National Congress and in the Federal Supreme Court”, he declared.

“Now, with this failure occurring, could there have been a solution in Planalto? Perhaps yes. Certainly there were local failures in communication and risk analysis. This is being investigated in the investigation.”

The chief minister of the GSI declared that the 8th of January showed that “the physical security of the Planalto Palace is very poor”. One of the problems, according to him, is that the street is very close to the windows. “We can think about the architectural and economic viability of a solution that does not make the Palace too ugly and that helps in the protection”, he stated.

ORGANIZATION

Prior to the appointment of General Amaro, the GSI was being commanded on an interim basis by Ricardo Cappelli since April 19th. The date marks the departure of Marco Gonçalves Dias of the organ. He left the government after being seen in the Planalto Palace during the extremist acts of January 8th.

One of Cappelli’s missions was to renew the GSI’s staff. More than 80 employees, majority of military, have been laid off in recent weeks. Asked whether his predecessor succeeded “depoliticize” the organ, Amaro replied: “Pit seems so”.

“We will continue to evaluate any eventual exoneration, but I don’t see an immediate need. Over time, we can see if there is any mismatch. One of the attributions I have is to restore the full institutionality of this body”, he stated.

According to him, the GSI should not have lost its institutional character. “Party demonstrations cannot be allowed in here”, he said, adding that he believes that there are no military personnel with political connections in the body.

“The Army is careful when sending cadres here, especially at this time.“, he said. “The president did not impose anything on me in this regard, but he recommended bringing more civilians to the GSI. I will do this.”