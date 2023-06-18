Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Bosnian Pjanic, the player of the Sharjah football team, participated with his country for 79 minutes in the Portugal match in the third round of the European qualifiers for the Euro 2024 tournament.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina national team seeks in the next match, with the participation of Pjanic, to compensate for the two consecutive defeats when it hosts Luxembourg next Tuesday. The match that witnessed the brilliance of Manchester United striker Bruno Fernandez, where he scored two goals and got a score (9:4 out of 10), and Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Al-Nasr player, also participated in it.

Pjanic played behind the attacking duo Miroslav and Edin Dzeko, and came off in the 79th minute and replaced him with Sanin Prčić.