Three groups of workers will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus this Tuesday (15th). Private initiative workers who were born in March and public servants with final Pasep registration numbers 0 and 1 make up the list of who will receive the allowance tomorrow.

The amount to be received depends on the number of months worked in 2020 and can reach up to R$1,212, if the citizen has formally worked during the 12 months of the year. The lowest value is R$101.

+ See how to redeem forgotten money from PIS/PASEP and other funds

Those who have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have worked formally for at least 30 days in the base year considered, in this case 2020, are entitled to the benefit.

Workers can ask questions about the salary allowance in the Carteira de Trabalho Digital application, portal www.gov.br or on phone 158.

PIS/Pasep payment schedule

PIS payments

Month of birth Payment date

January 8 February

February 10th of February

March 15th of February

April 17th of February

May February 22

June 24th of February

July 15th of March

August 17 March

September 22 March

October 24th of March

November 29 March

December 31 March

Pasep payments

End of registration Payment date

0 February 15

1 15th of February

2 February 17

3 February 17

4 February 22

5 February 24

6 March 15

7 March 17

8 March 22

9 March 24

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat