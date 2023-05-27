Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Piqué and Clara Chía.
Instagram Pique, Screenshot YouTube
Everything indicates that the couple intends to get married.
During the last days the information has been handled in Spain that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti They would have formalized their relationship and that marriage is on the way, but there is more.
Piqué was caught in the street accompanied by his friend Ibai PlainsKings League figures.
tremendous surprise
He did not talk about difficult issues, such as Shakira’s possible lawsuit, for the issue of children in the video for the last song, ‘Acrostic’.
After that, an impact information was known for his followers. And it is that, in the midst of marriage rumors, it was learned that Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring.
“Wedding bells are ringing,” announces ‘The National’a newspaper from Catalonia that has followed the relationship from the first day.
However, there is a small problem that delayed everything. It turns out that both Piqué and Clara were surprised when they arrived at the jewelry store. Rabat.
‘Vanitatis’ pointed out that the worker began to talk to him about the ring that they had ordered to be made, but the surprise was huge, because Piqué said that they were fixing it.
“They are already fixing it, which indicates that the ring did not suit Clara Chía, but what is not known is whether the jewel is an engagement or a detail, a gift.
