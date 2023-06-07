In August 2016, the lifeless bodies of an entire family of Brazilian origin were found in an urbanization located in the town of Pioz (Guadalajara). Marcos Campos, Janaina Santos and their children, María Carolina and David, three and one year old respectively, appear dismembered in the chalet and the bodies appeared in garbage bags. Very soon, the investigations of the Police point to Patrick, a 19-year-old young man, nephew and cousin of the victims, who had come to Spain to fulfill his dream as a soccer player. ‘Don’t tell anyone’, the new documentary series available on the Atresplayer Premium platform -today, starting at 10:30 p.m., La Sexta will broadcast the first two chapters- reconstructs over five 50-minute chapters of duration a polyhedral crime that confronted investigators with an unprecedented case: it was shared in real time on WhatsApp with a friend of the murderer who was 6,000 kilometers away.

The crime was particular because it was the first to be shared by ‘WhatsApp’, which makes it an absolutely contemporary issue and a polyhedral story in many ways,” says the director of this new format, Juan Carlos Arroyo, who points out that the project will answer “why a 19-year-old boy, in a privileged situation, decides to kill his family that takes him in” and then tells his 17-year-old best friend in Brazil in a seven-hour chat .

‘Don’t tell anyone’ presents five stories that intertwine in the different chapters: an intra-family drama -the murderer and the victims belong to the same family nucleus-; the construction of a psychopath -the story of how a loved and careless child ends up becoming a quadruple murderer-; the revelation of a shared murder between two friends, through a ‘WhatsApp’ conversation; the story of a dangerous secret that changes the lives of a group of teenagers and, finally, a domestic thriller, the one that is discovered when looking for a motive behind the tragedy.

During a long year of production, the documentary series of the Atresmedia platform interviewed those responsible for the investigation in Spain and Brazil, obtained the testimony of the examining magistrate and also that of the families of the victims. In addition, Marvin Henriques, Patrick’s best friend to whom he was narrating the murders on the other end of the mobile phone, agrees for the first time to speak with a media outlet. ‘Don’t tell anyone’ also collected the story of Jordana, the person who opted for justice and broke the silence about the crime agreed upon by a group of teenagers.

prejudices



“For them, telling what happened was also a reparation,” explains the producer of the documentary series, Luz Aldama, who reveals how difficult it was for the family to remember a case in which the murderer, Patrick, was of their blood. “All these elements are what give it a dimension that at the time was not valued in the crime of Pioz,” reveals the journalist, who also states that “Don’t tell anyone” will address “something very interesting,” according to account, that are the prejudices. “The fact that they were Brazilians makes one think and speculate about drug trafficking and that sowed doubts in those people. And the family suffered doubly, because relatives had been killed and because a shadow of doubt and suspicion was cast over them. This is a reflection that we also have to do as media every time we deal with a real crime, “she says.

Pioz’s crime opens current debates that connect and interest audiences of any generation and explores the ethical contradictions that social networks pose to young people, but also the police and legal challenges of new forms of crime. Why does a teenager observe a murder in the distance from his mobile phone without reacting? «The fact that a group of 17-year-olds do not run with their phones to tell the police about the crime and report the case is really striking. They distance themselves from violence when it is seen through a screen. The documentary series gives certain clues about that”, adds Luz Aldama.