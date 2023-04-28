On the eve of the big match at the Olimpico: “It’s a final that must still see us as protagonists, also because we have the qualities to be one”. Out Ibra, Pobega and the feverish Florenzi

From our correspondent Marco Pasotto

Put next season’s Champions League in a safe – or at least place a good mortgage on it – in order to play this year’s with more serenity. This could be a good philosophy for approaching the away match in Rome, even if Stefano Pioli usually doesn’t need great advice to strike the most suitable chord at Milanello. And on the other hand, it has already been several days since the Rossoneri coach hasn’t hidden himself in the face of this challenge from the Olimpico defined – together with Lecce – “one of those that will largely determine our final placement”, and also “a clash direct that is worth double”. Especially in light of the first leg, which ended two by two: whoever wins tomorrow doesn’t take home three points, but… four. Moreover, the match at San Siro (two goals conceded in the final minutes after a commanded and well-managed match) was the one that generated a mystical crisis: after that draw, the Devil only picked up one point in four league matches in the space of a month, he was eliminated in the first act of the Italian Cup and dramatically lost the Super Cup derby. See also Liverpool: who will be your rival in the quarterfinals of the Champions League?

objective — Pioli obviously doesn’t dwell too much on that match at the beginning of January, but warns: “Clearly we have reviewed the first leg, we know their characteristics well and we need to pay attention to dead balls because 40 percent of their goals are through from there. Having said that, we need to give continuity to the performances and always and only think about the next game. It is a fight that is worth a lot, it is worth double and it will take spirit and determination. After that, there will be only six games to go, our big goal in the league remains fourth place. The Champions League race will remain open until the last day”. Pioli will show up at the Olimpico with various convictions, matured by observing his boys in this period. “The team is fine mentally and physically, and there is the will to have a great season finale. It is an ending that must still see us as protagonists, also because we have the qualities to be one. I feel good vibes because the team is working with the right concentration and availability, and they know what to do in the important matches. That’s why we go to Rome with great humility but also great confidence”. See also Covid today Lombardy, 33,249 infections and 77 deaths. In Milan 10,362 cases

leao — Facing an opponent with a “very solid and organized defensive phase, in 2023 they didn’t concede a goal for seven games at home. Mourinho is a great coach, he has created organization and a mentality of the game. We have to try to control the game because we have the skills to do it. I like to think that my team goes onto the pitch with clear ideas and above all with a strong spirit.” To undermine a very careful defense, then, the magic word has four letters. “Leao had a so-so moment but now he’s fine. And then positive performance gives confidence and enthusiasm. We expect a lot from him. Does he say I’m like a father to him? Well, for me all the players are my children, I think of them even when I’m at home… I talk to them every day, they should be listened to and understood even when we’re not talking about football. Leao is the player who has spent the most time in my office in recent years, so there’s a strong relationship.” In Rome next to Rafa will be Giroud, who has recovered from the tendon problems in his left calf and is “ready to play”, while Ibra “is a little better but there is still no definitive diagnosis”. Out also Pobega and the feverish Florenzi. See also Luis Díaz could start: Benfica vs. Liverpool, time and where to see

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 2:46 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Pioli #Giroud #ready #play #match #worth #double #Roma