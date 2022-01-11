Thibaut Pinot faces the 2022 season as if it were a phoenix rising from the ashes which meant the year 2021 for him, with results far removed from those he usually achieves.

Pinot confirmed this Tuesday that he will try to return to his best level and that his big goal will be the Tour de France again after not competing in last year’s edition. “I want to find my best level and win races. I want to go back to being the rider I was before my crash in the 2020 Tour. The Tour de France will be the key point of my season with one specific goal: to get on the podium on the Champs. Elysees “. Before that, Pinot will race in the Tour du Haut-Var, Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour du Jura, the Tour of the Alps, the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of Switzerland, as confirmed in an interview with the French newspaper La Depeche.

To face this challenge, Pinot will have a powerful team by its side, including the presence of David Gaudu, Michael Storer, Stefan Küng and Valentin Madouas.. For its part, Groupama-FDJ has also defined its strategy for the next Giro d’Italia, with Attila Valter as leader and Arnaud Démare to fight for the sprint stages and the cyclamen jersey for the points.