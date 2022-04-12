Greece.- A Greek pilot confessed to killing his wife while he slept, however during the trial he said he “still loves her”.

The subject named Babis Anagnostopoulos, he initially claimed that a group of foreign robbers killed his wife Caroline Crouch and hung the family pet from the railing.

Caroline, 23, was found dead. With the couple’s young daughter by her side, police discovered Babis Anagnostopoulos tied up under the bed.

The Greek police launched the respective investigation to locate the thieves, but subject’s story had inconsistencies and was eventually arrested.

The pilot confessed to killing his wife, which happened in front of her 11-month-old daughter. The subject admitted to the murder, but maintains that it was a “crime of passion” after she threatened to divorce him.

During the first day of trial in Athens, he told the judges that: “He still loves her,” adding that his goal was never to hurt his wife.

“That never changed and from the day I met her it will never change.”

The pilot faces a lengthy prison sentence for murder premeditated, animal abuse and lying to the police to implicate others.

He insists the crime was not planned or premeditated, but occurred when he was in a “fuzzy state of mind.”

He says he killed her after an argument where she threatened to divorce him because she suspected he was having an affair.

The jury also heard a harrowing and sickening report from the coroner who examined the body of Caroline Croucher as she lay lifeless in the couple’s bed.

According to the expert report, Caroline was surprised when she was killed, as she showed no signs of struggle.

The 33-year-old pilot used his bare hands to end his wife’s life by cutting off his airway, but also used a pillow to muffle any noise.

The coroner detailed that after the murderthe subject hung the dog of the couple from the railing to make the alleged robbery seem more realistic.

When police arrived, the only person not tied up was the couple’s daughter, who was lying quietly next to her mother.

When the 33-year-old man was found lying under the bed, with his hands and feet bound and duct tape over his mouth and eyes, he immediately started behaving strangely, police testified this morning.

