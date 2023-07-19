The first ones are now available Pikmin 4 reviewsthanks to which we can get an idea of how the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch has been received in anticipation of the debut in stores set for tomorrow, July 21, 2023. Apparently the response is absolutely positive, with the votes of international critics which they are very tall.
Before taking a look at the reviews of the foreign press, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Pikmin 4.
International press votes for Pikmin 4
- Multiplayer.it – 85
- Daily Star – 100
- Eurogamers – 100
- Pocket Tactics – 100
- Player 2 – 100
- Siliconera – 100
- God is a Geek – 95
- Nintenderos – 95
- Nintenduo – 92
- Consolas hobbies – 90
- The Games Machine – 90
- Trusted Reviews – 90
- IGN Portugal – 90
- IGN Spain – 90
- Gamereactor Spain – 90
- GamesRadar+ – 90
- Nintendo Insiders – 90
- ScreenRant – 90
- PCMay – 90
- Game Informer – 90
- IGN-90
- GamingBible – 90
- Reverse – 90
- Nintendo Life – 90
- Sector.sk – 90
- Stevivor – 90
- Twinfinite – 90
- Vooks – 90
- Wccftech – 90
- We Got This Covered – 90
- Well played – 90
- GAMES.CH – 89
- NPR-87
- COGconnected – 85
- Press Star Australia – 85
- Arena jugones – 85
- CGMagazine – 85
- Destructoids – 85
- Post Arcade (National Post) – 80
- Digitally Downloaded – 80
- Jeuxvideo.com – 80
- Gfinity-80
- Comicbook.com – 80
- Digital Trends – 80
- Gameshub – 80
- IGN Adria – 80
- Metro GameCentral – 80
- PlaySense – 80
- Pocket lint – 80
- The Sixth Axis – 80
- VGC – 80
- Checkpoint Gaming 75
- TheGamer – 70
- Gamespot – 70
At the time of writing Pikmin 4 has an average rating of 87 on Metacritic and 88 on OpenCritic. We specify that both could vary in the next few hours when a greater number of reviews are available, but overall it seems that Nintendo has hit the mark once again.
