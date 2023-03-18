Alessandrini confessed to the crime of his friend Pierpaolo Panzieri: here are his words and those of the lawyer before the investigating magistrate

The friend of Pier Paolo Panzieri appeared before the judge and confessed to the crime. Michael Alessandrini, 30, admitted that he had taken the life of his friend, but that he had done so because he was guided by the voice of the God Javè.

He had gone to his friend’s house for dinner, the table was set for two, there were leftovers and empty beers. Something has degenerated, the 30-year-old has stabbed with a knife on his friend, who tried to take refuge in the bathroom. Pierpaolo Panzieri passed away as a result of 15 rounds.

Soon after, Alessandrini tried to flee to Romania, where he was stopped by the authorities. He immediately admitted his faults.

The words of the lawyer of Pierpaolo Panzieri’s friend

My client calmly and lucidly reiterated that he had killed Panzieri because he considered him morally guilty of something we don’t know, having intuited that there could be a connection, of which he had no proof, with Julia, the girl he considered his fiancée. Following this thought, he said that he had decided to kill him at that moment prompted by Javè’s voice asking him to do it. It is clear that, in a unanimous opinion, we are faced with the need to subject my client to a psychiatric evaluation. He reiterated that he has nothing to regret. Therefore, it is necessary to proceed with the tools that the law allows us to adopt to make sure of his mental conditions.

The lawyer requested one psychiatric expertisebut the judge reserved his decision. Alessandrini told of the suspicion that his friend Pierpaolo had a relationship with his girlfriend Julia. However, the girl heard by the investigators, revealed of have no relationship with Michael, they were just friends.

In the meantime, the accused was brought back to Italy on 16 March. Pierpaolo Panzieri was his one and only true friend.