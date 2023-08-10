These are the words of the well-known face of TG5: “Here’s what he asked me to do”

Clemente Mimun has been one of the well-known faces of TG5 for years. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, the journalist gave an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ where he retraced his career, but not only. Indeed, Clemente Mimun commented on the new edition of Big Brotherwhich launches in September, revealing a never-before-seen background on Pier Silvio Berlusconi. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Clement Mimun blew out 70 candles. On the occasion of this important milestone, the journalist was interviewed by the weekly ‘Chi’ where he retraced his career and the years spent at Mediaset, but not only. As already anticipated, the well-known journalist expressed his thoughts on the next edition of Big Brother which will be broadcast on Canale 5 from September.

First of all, Clemente Mimun commented on the presence of Cesara Buonamici as pundit of the reality show. These were his words about it:

How do I see Cesara Buonamici as a commentator on the Big Brother? When Pier Silvio he asked me what I thought, I told him it was a great idea. And then there is and there will be harmony between her and Alfonso. Every time Signorini connected with her on Tg5 before the live broadcast of GF, he said to her: ‘Why don’t you come here?’. I am sure that this choice of Pier Silvio will be successful.

The interview that Clemente Mimun gave to the weekly ‘Chi’ then continued with some revelations he made about his work on TG5. These were his words about it:

To work well you have to be free, and we are. When we founded Tg5, Silvio Berlusconi asked us for quality, ratings and respect for the public. We had to enter Italian homes with grace and kindness, using popular language and without wasting money unnecessarily. In 31 years, Tg5 has had only three directors: Enrico Mentana, Carlo Rossella and me.

To then conclude: