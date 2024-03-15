(Adnkronos) – “Gilead's commitment, made of dedication and innovation, has been going on for over 30 years and is to transform the natural course of pathologies by bringing innovative therapies to patients. With the recent acquisition of CimaBay the commitment is also expanding to areas other than infectious disease to enter a more immunological area of ​​expertise”. Thus Carmen Piccolo, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, on the occasion of the AISF Congress on viral hepatitis at the Auditorium della Tecnica Congress Center in Rome.

