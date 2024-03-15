(Adnkronos) – “Gilead's commitment, made of dedication and innovation, has been going on for over 30 years and is to transform the natural course of pathologies by bringing innovative therapies to patients. With the recent acquisition of CimaBay the commitment is also expanding to areas other than infectious disease to enter a more immunological area of expertise”. Thus Carmen Piccolo, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, on the occasion of the AISF Congress on viral hepatitis at the Auditorium della Tecnica Congress Center in Rome.
#Piccolo #39Gilead #expands #infectivity #immunology
Dengue, the bone-breaking fever in Rome: Franca's story
"The bite of a mosquito, in Rome in my city, perhaps at home. An unpleasant encounter that it made me...
Leave a Reply