Physical exercise is recommended at all ages thanks to the numerous health benefits it has. But it is the elderly, who feel most diseases, that this practice becomes ideal for ensuring healthy aging.

A study from the University of California at San Francisco, USA, states that when older people stay active, their brain increases the level of proteins that facilitate the connection between neurons, ensuring cognitive benefits. Even in patients with toxic proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, beneficial results have been found.

+ Global exercise report highlights evolution of walking

In older adults, the high presence of proteins associated with synaptic integrity is also associated with less exposure to the toxic substances that cause Alzheimer’s.

“Maintaining the integrity of these connections between neurons can be vital to fighting dementia, as the synapse is really where cognition happens,” explains lead author Kaitlin Casaletto. “Physical activity – a readily available tool – can help boost this synaptic functioning.

The post Physical exercise is one of the best antidotes for dementia appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Physical #exercise #antidotes #dementia