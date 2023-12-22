How is Santa Claus supposed to bring presents to millions of children at Christmas? Quite simply, he trains helpers. Photographer Dina Litovsky photographed a Santa convention in Branson, Missouri.

Santa Claus doesn't have an easy time in December when he has to make many people around the world happy at Christmas. But what does Santa actually do the rest of the year when there are no presents and no snow? In the summer, around 750 men with full, white beards and mostly large stomachs meet on the “Discover Santa” in Branson, Missouri.

When they meet, the Santa Claus look-alikes want to learn how to give the best possible impression of the person bringing the presents. Glued beards are strictly prohibited at this meeting. In general, the doppelgangers take their role at the congress very seriously. There are workshops and lectures on the most important topics: What should you wear? How do you calm down agitated children? In addition to the information events, there are also sales stands. From a walking stick to a thick costume, you can easily spend up to 1000 dollars here.

The crowning glory of the congress is probably the “Parade of Red Suits”, in which Santas parade through the city with their wives, elves and reindeer. However, at 30 degrees in summer and not in snow and cold. However, the joy of the bearded people in their thick costumes cannot be taken away. Litovsky says the participants wanted to become Santa Claus because of their personalities. The happiness of everyone cannot be overlooked in the wonderfully bizarre images that photographer Dina Litovsky took in 2016.



Four Santa Clauses meet at the hotel reception before the gala.

Lots of old, white-haired men at the “Meet the Santas” event in Branson, Missouri.

And there are reindeer too.

Santa's passion even goes to your skin.

Participants wait for the start of the “Parade of Red Suits”.

Patrick Meehan's white beard needs to be groomed.

Six Santas open the meeting at Branson's Mickey Gilley Theater.

Santa Claus and his wife hold hands.

A participant waits for the Santa Claus parade to begin.

The Santa Claus Express

Even Santas and women need a break sometimes.

In Branson, July is more weather for the pool than for sledding in the snow.

